Hollis-Jefferson shakes off hurting groin, says he'll be ready for Game 2

ANTIPOLO CITY – Despite hurting his right groin, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson assured he’ll be ready to go on Sunday when top seed TNT goes for a 2-0 lead against Meralco in their PBA Governors' Cup semifinals series.

“I’m good, I’m good. Yup, just need some rest,” said the in-form Tropang Giga import who presided over the team’s 110-80 blowout of the Bolts in Game 1 with another triple-double on Friday at the Ynares Center.

The former NBA player already had 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists at the half when the Tropang Giga sat on a 57-45 advantage.

Hollis-Jefferson eventually finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists for his second straight triple-double effort, becoming the first TNT import to do so since Terrence Jones achieved the feat during the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

The 28-year-old Hollis-Jefferson credited the TNT coaching staff led by Jojo Lastimosa for making things easy for the top-seeded team in the series opener.

“Coach Jojo did a really good job. Credit to coach Jojo and the players, they did wonderful,” said the leading contender for the Best Import award.

Unfortunately, Hollis-Jefferson’s brilliance had to come with a price after he hurt his right groin in the third quarter.

He was never fielded back in the game, and was later seen applying ice on his hurting groin, which prevented him from proceeding to the post-game interview after emerging as the Best Player of the Game.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

But like Hollis-Jefferson, Lastimosa is also optimistic his import can play.

“I think he’s fine,” said the TNT coach. “I’m hoping it’s not something that will keep you out of the game.”

The Game 1 win also gave Hollis-Jefferson enough confidence heading into Sunday’s outing.

“We played pretty good and we could play a couple of games better,” he said.