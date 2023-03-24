Hollis-Jefferson posts triple double in TNT romp over Meralco in Game 1

ANTIPOLO – Rondae Hollis-Jefferson registered a triple double and TNT outclassed Meralco, 110-80, on Friday at the Ynares Center to draw first blood in their 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals.

Hollis-Jefferson asserted his presence early and ended up with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists to carry TNT to a one-sided win that gives the team plenty of confidence heading to Game Two of the best-of-five series on Sunday, also at the Ynares Center.

TNT looked the fresher team after coming off a one-day break from the quarterfinals, leading by as many as 31 points in the wire-to-wire victory against a Meralco side that needed overtime to put away Magnolia on Wednesday.

Hollis-Jefferson already had 10 points, four rebounds, and six assists at the end of the first quarter. The TNT import was only one rebound and two assist shy from the triple double when the Tropang GIGA went ahead, 57-45, at the half.