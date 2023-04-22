After PBA title run, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson taking another shot at NBA

AFTER winning his first championship as a pro, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is seeking a return to the NBA.

The TNT import admitted he’s planning to take another crack at the NBA after leading the team to the top of the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday night.

“I’m definitely taking another shot at the NBA, so we’ll see how it all falls,” said the 28-year-old Hollis-Jefferson.

The product of Arizona was a first-round pick of Portland in the 2015 draft, and played in the NBA for six years until 2021 with Brooklyn, Toronto, and Portland.

He was a mid-conference replacement for Jalen Hudson while having a brief vacation in Boracay after a falling-out with his Korean ballclub Jeonju KCC Egis.

“Things weren’t working out in Korea, so I kept touch with my agent, ‘Hey is there anything that’s available,’ and that’s when the PBA thing came about,” recalled Hollis-Jefferson.

Despite going 5-1 with Hudson on board, coach Jojo Lastimosa took a gamble and signed Hollis-Jefferson, a decision that eventually turned out for the good of the telecommunication franchise.

He led the Tropang Giga to the top seeding heading into the playoffs and helped the team reach the finals after being eliminated in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Along the way, he won the Best Import of the Conference title over Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee and validated the award by leading the Tropang Giga to their very first Governors’ Cup championship in franchise history.

He finished with 29 points, including eight in the fourth period, 14 rebounds, and six assists in the title-clinching 97-93 win.

Hollis-Jefferson did express his desire to return and play here again for TNT, but is actually taking a look at a bigger picture.

“I would love to play here again, but I don’t know what the future holds,” he said.

The NBA is the future for the prolific import at the moment.