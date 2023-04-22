Scottie says finals loss a motivating factor for Ginebra next season

THE loss of Barangay Ginebra to TNT in the PBA Governors Cup finals would only spur the Kings to be an even better team come the next season of the league.

Scottie Thompson said the team definitely learned a lot from its 4-2 loss to the Tropang Giga in the title series that came to an end Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“This is the best way for us to learn. Marami kaming natutunan dito sa series na ito. Malaking bagay for us ang experience na ito kahit natalo kami dadalhin namin ito as motivation sa mga next conferences,” said the Season 46 MVP.

The Kings saw their season and reign as champion end as the Tropang Giga hacked out a 97-93 series clinching win in Game Six.

Thompson came up with another all-around effort of 20 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, but the Gin Kings fell short of extending the series.

But the Ginebra guard was gracious in defeat.

“Tough series against a very tough team. Pero TNT talagang deserved nila ang championship na ito,” he said.

Despite the runner-up finish, Thompson said the Kings still held their heads high just a conference removed from winning the Commissioner’s Cup.

“We’re very proud of our team kung saan kami ngayon. Hindi yung gusto namin na goal na mangyari ngayon kasi hindi namin naabot, and marami ring NSD fan na malungkot ngayon,” he said. “Pero talagang ganun, may nananalo, may natatalo. Pero ang importante, talagang lumaban kami hanggang dulo.”

Thompson will take a well-deserved break following the finals as he and wife Jinky are expecting the birth of their first born last week of April or the first week of May.