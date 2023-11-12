Hollis-Jefferson slapped with outright 20K fine for F2 on Nieto

ANTIPOLO – TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will be automatically fined P20,000 for the flagrant foul 2 act he committed in the TNT-Converge PBA Commissioner’s Cup game on Saturday.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said while the former NBA player may not have intentionally thrown the ball in the path of Mike Nieto, the mere fact the Converge guard was hit in the head meant an outright F2 and ejection from the game.

“Tinamaan kasi sa ulo,” the PBA chief pointed out, adding the rule was discussed during the briefing with the competition committee.

“Kung sa katawan lang tinamaan, baka technical lang yun. Hindi siya mae-eject.”

Hollis-Jefferson was thrown out at the 11:18 mark of the third period when he inadvertently tossed the ball in the direction of Nieto following an emphatic dunk.

He left the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists, along with a 58-41 lead by TNT.

Converge rallied and forced the game into overtime, before Jason Castro, Jewel Ponferada, Kelly Williams, and Brian Heruela teamed up in the extra period to salvage a 101-98 win for the Tropang Giga.

The win, which equalled the Tropang Giga’s record at 1-1, was a fitting sendoff for the team as it travels to Taipei on Monday for its away game in the EASL against the Taipei Fubon Braves.

