Terrence Romeo faces longer time on sidelines with slipped disc

TERRENCE Romeo’s return to San Miguel may come longer than expected.

Team management disclosed the high-scoring guard is suffering from a slipped disc and could still be out for the next two months.

The Beermen earlier said Romeo is out with a back spasm as they played the first three games of the Philippine Cup without him.

It turned out the injury is a little more serious.

Continue reading below ↓

San Miguel has gone 3-1 without Terrence Romeo.

Two other key players - Chris Ross and Vic Manuel - are on San Miguel’s injury list.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ross hurt his right knee a week ago although he was spared of an ACL injury, while Manuel strained his calf.

Both Ross and Manuel missed the team’s game against Barangay Ginebra Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.