    Terrence Romeo faces longer time on sidelines with slipped disc

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Terrence Romeo injury
    Terrence Romeo could be out two more months. 
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TERRENCE Romeo’s return to San Miguel may come longer than expected.

    Team management disclosed the high-scoring guard is suffering from a slipped disc and could still be out for the next two months.

    See In-form Ginebra holds on in endgame to deal San Miguel first loss

    The Beermen earlier said Romeo is out with a back spasm as they played the first three games of the Philippine Cup without him.

    It turned out the injury is a little more serious.

    Terrence Romeo

    San Miguel has gone 3-1 without Terrence Romeo.

    Two other key players - Chris Ross and Vic Manuel - are on San Miguel’s injury list.

    Ross hurt his right knee a week ago although he was spared of an ACL injury, while Manuel strained his calf.

    Both Ross and Manuel missed the team’s game against Barangay Ginebra Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

