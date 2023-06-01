Robert Bolick says Japan B.League move not about the money

ROBERT Bolick said leaving NorthPort to accept an offer to play in the Japan B.League was one of the most difficult decisions he had to make.

But at the end of the day, the opportunity to play professionally overseas, one that rarely comes to a Filipino player, prompted Bolick to give it a shot and sign with the Fukushima Firebonds in the B.League second division.

“’Yung factor talaga ‘yung opportunity,” said Bolick in an interview with SPIN.ph on Thursday. “Hindi naman ‘yung sinasabi na pera. Hindi naman talaga ‘yun. ‘Yung opportunity lang talaga.”

“Galing tayo sa player na nabigyan ng opportunity. Sa dami ng player, nabigyan ako ng opportunity na maglaro sa ganung klaseng liga. Sino ba naman ang ayaw?”

The 27-year-old is the latest Filipino player to head overseas as he is slated to play for the Firebonds, a Division 2 team, next season following a four-year career with a Batang Pier side that picked him third overall in the 2018 PBA draft.

Bolick said he is very much open to come back and return to play in the PBA, pointing out that the second year of a two-year contract he signed in Japan is a player option that gives him an option to leave after one season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That opt-out clause prompted him to agree on the deal with Fukushima, Bolick added.

“Mahal na mahal ko ang PBA. Mahal na mahal ko ‘yung team ko siyempre. May mga goals pa rin kami na mag-champion," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Pero, pinag-isipan ko lang, maganda ‘yung opportunity. Tapos ikakasal na ako. Kami naman [ng wife ko] ‘yung may goals. Gusto ko lang masubukan. Hindi rin natin masabi, baka after nun, bumalik lang din ako.

“Gusto ko makita kung kaya ko pa rin doon, ‘yung talent ko, ‘yung skills ko,” the Ormoc native added.

PHOTO: fukushima firebonds

On his contract, Bolick said: “Two years ako doon pero ‘yung second year, player option. Kaya in-ano ko ‘yung player option kasi if ever gusto ko bumalik ako, makakabalik ako. Hindi ako mata-tie-up ng matagal. ‘Yun ‘yung isa sa mga dahilan bakit ako nag-player option. After one year, mababasa ko rin kung ano ang mangyayari.”

Bolick likened the decision to play in Japan to his transfer from La Salle to San Beda. That moved proved a game-changer for the former La Salle benchwarmer who became one of the top collegiate stars after winning three NCAA crowns at Mendiola.

Watch Now

The former Red Lions star said he staying with NorthPort was his No. 1 option.

“Number one option ko pa rin talaga. Hindi mawawala sa akin ‘yung PBA… Gusto ko rin naman pumirma sa NorthPort. Kausap ko pamilya ko, ‘yung wife ko, ‘yung opportunity talaga. Daming factors eh. Pagsisihan ko ba kung hindi ko tinanggap, ‘yung mga ganun,” said Bolick.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Sa isip ko naman, buong buhay ko, underdog naman ako. Parati ko naman sinusubukan. Nawala ako sa La Salle, sinubukan ko sa San Beda. ‘Yung opportunity, sayang. Hindi lang talaga sa pera. Hindi naman ako naglalaro para sa pera. Kahit sa college, wala naman kaming pera.

"Ma-try ko lang ‘to, subukan ko. ‘Yun ‘yung isa sa mga factors na gusto ko lang subukan,” said Bolick.

Bolick admitted he received a number of feelers before b ut nothing was concrete until the offer from Fukushima came.

“Dati, puro nagi-inquire lang. Kaso hindi ko lang sila pinapansin nung panahon na ‘yun kasi naka-focus ako sa PBA… Nung lumapit ‘yung team na ‘to, may offer sheet agad,” said Bolick.

Even though he is still in the country, Bolick said he has been kept up to speed on the goals of Fukushima, having already spoken with team officials.

“Gusto nila B1 [Division I]. Bago ‘yung coach nila… Siguro malalaman ko [‘yung role ko], pagdating ko doon,” said Bolick.

Even with the move, Bolick said he will remain supportive of NorthPort, thanking team governor Erick Arejola, team manager Pido Jarencio, and head coach Bonnie Tan for understanding his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Under PBA rules, NorthPort still holds the signing rights to Bolick.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“Nagpaalam ako sa team. Mabait sila coach Bonnie, coach Pido, boss Erick, naiintindihan naman nila ako nung nag-usap kami. Gusto ko lang subukan. Hindi naman sila ‘yung hindi supportive. Supportive sila.”

“Nakita mo naman si coach Bonnie, ‘yung player niya (Rhenz Abando), na-timingan na nasa Korea, nanood sila. That means, sumusuporta sila. Nadadala lang sa mga hearsay,” said Bolick.

“Hindi mawawala sa akin ‘yung NorthPort. Parati ko pa rin sila pagdadasal at titignan. Kahit papano, ako ‘yung leader sa team. Nasasaktan pa rin ako na ganun. Pero siyempre, ganun talaga eh. Hindi mo masabi ‘yung puwedeng mangyari,” said Bolick.