Robert Bolick wants to accomplish what Romeo, Pringle failed to do at NorthPort

ROBERT Bolick wants to make history with NorthPort by helping bring the team’s first championship in the PBA.

The incoming sophomore said he has lofty goals for the Batang Pier when he returns from the ACL injury he suffered last year and one of them is to do other top Batang Pier stars were unable to do in their stint with NorthPort.

“Mindset ko talaga, when I come back, I want to win a championship for NorthPort,” said Bolick during an episode of the SPIN Sidelines shown on Friday. “’Yun talaga ang mindset ko ngayon kasi hindi nagawa ni Stanley (Pringle), hindi nagawa ni Terrence (Romeo), I think kahit anong mangyari, gusto ko muna mag-champion sa NorthPort.”

Bolick also said he wants to finish his PBA career with NorthPort although he also admitted that the decision is beyond his control. What he controls, however, is how he plays the game, and Bolick intends to do everything in his power to reach the goal of winning a championship for the Batang Pier.

Continue reading below ↓

“Siyempre gusto ko matapos ang career ko sa NorthPort. Ganun lang mentality ko. Business side, wala na akong control na diyan. Pero being a good player and winning, I think diyan, mako-control ko ‘yan. Teammates ko rin ang maglalaro. ‘Yun ang gusto namin talaga,” said Bolick.

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

Bolick is currently recovering from an ACL injury he sustained last year in a game against San Miguel in the Governors’ Cup. He is targeting an October return to the Batang Pier.

Continue reading below ↓

Bolick is confident that NorthPort has what it takes to capture a championship especially with the entry of big man Christian Standhardinger to the team.

“Maganda ‘yung last conference namin tapos one game lang kami nagkasama ni Christian. Hindi namin na-maximize kung ano pa ang kaya naming gawin. I think when I come back healthy, ganun pa rin ako maglalaro,” said Bolick.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Even without him, Bolick also believes NorthPort can build a solid run to vie for the Philippine Cup crown when it resumes right after the end of the enhanced community quarantine.

“I think we can make a run. May dalawang big kami. May banger kami – si Kelly at Christian. I think we can make a run for the championship. Of course, mahirap kasi may San Miguel, Magnolia, Talk ‘N Text, NLEX, Ginebra, and Columbian. Halos lahat ng teams solid. I think it’s a great challenge for us sa all-Filipino because patas ‘yung playing field,” said Bolick.

Continue reading below ↓

Watch the entire episode of the SPIN Sidelines with Bolick below.