Robert Bolick a class act by giving Powell a pat on the back

ROBERT Bolick showed he’s a true sport when he personally went out of his way and congratulated Myles Powell following the Bay Area Dragons’ thrilling 105-104 win over NorthPort Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Bolick entered the Willie Caballes Hall inside the Mall of Asia Arena while the post-game presser was ongoing and extended his hand to Powell, who drained the clutch three that allowed the guest team to escape away with its second win in a row.

Powell and Bolick happen to be both Under Armour athletes and often talk to each over social media.

“He’s (Bolick) a good guy and he had a great game as well,” said the 25-year-old former Philadelphia 76ers. “Real recognizes real, so pops up to him as well.”

Powell and Bolick both clicked from the floor and engaged each other in a shootout.

The 6-foot-2 import finished with 37 points and six rebounds. He shot 8-of-15 from three-point range including the game-winner at the buzzer which he converted despite being challenge by the outstretched arm of towering NorthPort import Prince Ibeh.

Bolick meanwhile, had a team-high 33 points, three rebounds, and five assists in the Batang Pier’s first loss after winning their debut game against Phoenix, 92-89.

Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian commended Bolick’s gesture, saying it shows how two warriors admired each other following a tightly fought battle.

“There is respect. There is war and sometimes it gets emotional,” said the coach of the Australian national team. “I think both ways. In all of this, there’s respect.”

