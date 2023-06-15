Riley Paras idolizes dad Benjie, but eager to forge own identity

REQUIRED to wear replica jerseys of the stars on the PBA teams they represent, Batang Purefoods’ Riley Paras donned the No. 21 jersey of Adrian Wong, who played for a year with Magnolia before getting recently traded to Converge.

One of Benjie Paras’ four sons and eldest with wife Lyxen, Riley surely didn’t mind not wearing his family name on his back.

PHOTO: pba images

After all, he wants to make a name for himself, separate from the glare of his famous dad and equally famous brothers Kobe and Andre.

Although he idolizes his dad, the PBA’s only rookie MVP, Riley only needs to look in the mirror when asked who he patterns his game after.

Riley Paras on making a name for himself

“Myself. I don’t want to compare myself to anyone,” the 5-foot-10 shooting guard beamed on Wednesday, a day before the TJ Titans ruled the 14-Under division after defeating the Batang Blackwater Red President in the finale.

Riley’s younger brother, Sam, played for the Batang Barangay Ginebra side that also claimed the championship in the 12-Under division.

While Sam plays inside, Riley thrives in the perimeter, showing decent slashing ability and playmaking when he dished out a pinpoint alley-oop pass to a teammate in the semifinals against Batang NLEX.

Riley, who won’t be turning 15 until November 14, knows he still has plenty to improve on.

“I need to work on my dribbling and my defense,” he said.

Nevertheless, Riley relished his Batang PBA experience that culminated with the championship.

“It’s been really fun. I got a lot of experience from it. I have really great teammates,” Riley said as he linked up with another second-generation player in Gabby Espinas’ son, Jiv.

A Grade 10 product of Domuschola International School in Pasig, Riley and his family are weighing on him transferring to either University of Santo Tomas or his dad’s high school alma mater San Beda.

“I don’t know where I’m moving yet,” Riley said. “Kahit saan. (Hopefully I get) exposure.”

Regardless of his destination, Riley, like his older brother Kobe, wants to go pro abroad.

“I want to go overseas to Japan or China,” he said. “It’s pretty unrealistic to go for the NBA, because there’s a lot of requirements and there’s a lot of things you need to be capable of, so I think aiming for overseas is good enough.”

Before he dreams big, Riley takes the small steps, like what his dad would always tell him.

“Just shoot the ball. And play defense.”