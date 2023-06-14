Ziv Espinas shows he has dad Gabby's footwork - and better shooting

AS he swished a three-pointer from the left wing in the second quarter of the Batang PBA 14-under semifinals on Wednesday, Ziv Espinas showed he already has a weapon his dad didn’t have in his arsenal.

Like PBA veteran Gabby, Ziv is left-handed and works his way around the basket with his sound footwork.

Ziv Espinas making a name for himself

But Ziv can stretch the floor and has a deeper range than his father, displaying it in the Batang Purefoods TJ Titans’ 75-58 win over Batang NLEX that allowed them to advance to the finals.

After all, Ziv lists Stephen Curry as his NBA idol.

“Kaya po kanina, tumitira po ako ng tres,” Espinas said with a smile after the game where he knocked down one trey and finished with 11 points.

Still, the 14-year-old Espinas, who already stands 6’2”, wants to work on his big-man moves. That’s why he patterns his game after that of local slotmen who know how to live in the paint, including that of a six-time PBA MVP.

“Tatay ko po (ang idol ko). Pero apart from my dad, idol ko po talaga si June Mar (Fajardo),” Ziv said.

Learning to play the sport when he was in Grade 4 in 2017, Ziv has come so far, now cherishing his stint in the Batang PBA.

“Incredible experience since naglaro po daddy ko sa PBA so experience din po yung PBA games. Masaya po, lalo po nakakapaglaro ako sa arenas na pinaglalaruan ng PBA,” Ziv said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Gabby couldn’t watch his son play on Wednesday as he had to attend to a family matter.

Still, Ziv surely made his dad proud with his performance.

But Ziv knows he has a long way to go, Gabby always tells him.

“Hangga’t bata ako, wag magyayabang kasi wala pa po akong napapatunayan,” Ziv said. “Yun nga, stay humble, tapos hangga’t hindi pa ako tumatanda, kailangan ko na matutunan yung mga kailangan ko matutunan para pagdating ng pag-tanda ko, nandun na po yung skills ko.”

Ziv is not letting the pressure of being a second-generation player affect him.

“Wala naman po. Pero minsan po, nagkakaganun po pag may bago po akong nakakalaban, may mga nagsasabi na hindi po ako magaling, anak lang po ako ni Gabby. Pero hindi ko po nilalagay sa isip ko yun,” he said.

A Grade 8 student playing for Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite in the NCAA juniors division, Ziv bared as many as eight schools are trying to lure him away from the Junior Pirates.

“Madami po nagre-recruit,” Ziv admitted. “Pero sa ngayon, daddy ko na lang po tanungin niyo kung saan ako pupunta.”

“Kahit saan po (gusto ko),” he added. Wala naman po akong magagawa kung gusto ko sa isang school, pero kung saan po tingin ng daddy ko na yun po yung best para sa akin, dun po ako. Kasi mas alam niya po yung tama. And alam niya yung ikabubuti ko.”

Wherever he goes to, Ziv is hoping it would be a stepping stone to the pros, either in the PBA or elsewhere.

“Kahit san naman po (na PBA team). Basta makapag-pro po ako, masaya na po ako,” Ziv said.

“Pero gustung-gusto ko po mag-B.League, Japan,” he was quick to add.