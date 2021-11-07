Rich Alvarez returns to PBA as Gavina assistant at Rain or Shine

RICH Alvarez reunites with Chris Gavina as the former PBA Rookie of the Year was named part of the Rain or Shine coaching staff.

Co-team owner Raymund Yu confirmed the hiring of Alvarez to SPIN.ph on Sunday, which marks a homecoming for the top pick of the 2004 PBA rookie draft.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Gavina worked with Alvarez before as part of his staff when he called the shots for the KIA franchise as a de facto coach in lieu of Manny Pacquiao.

His appointment came just a day after Rain or Shine revealed that another former PBA player, Rob Wainwright, has quit his position as a member of Gavina's coaching staff.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.