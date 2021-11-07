Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 7
    PBA

    Rich Alvarez returns to PBA as Gavina assistant at Rain or Shine

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: MPBL

    RICH Alvarez reunites with Chris Gavina as the former PBA Rookie of the Year was named part of the Rain or Shine coaching staff.

    Co-team owner Raymund Yu confirmed the hiring of Alvarez to SPIN.ph on Sunday, which marks a homecoming for the top pick of the 2004 PBA rookie draft.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Gavina worked with Alvarez before as part of his staff when he called the shots for the KIA franchise as a de facto coach in lieu of Manny Pacquiao.

    His appointment came just a day after Rain or Shine revealed that another former PBA player, Rob Wainwright, has quit his position as a member of Gavina's coaching staff.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: MPBL

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again