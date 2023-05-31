Rhenz Abando on new PBA rule on overseas players: 'May fallback kami'

AFTER a fruitful season with Anyang KGC that led to a championship crown in the Korean Basketball League, Rhenz Abando is much more inspired to return for another one.

Rhenz Abando re-signing?

The 6-foot-2 stalwart has initially signed a contract that is good for two seasons.

"Babalik ako kasi talagang one more season, I signed two years sa contract ko," he said.

With a title to protect, the former Letran star bared: "Mas may pressure pero excited."

After this season, Abando will take it day by day on where to go next.

"Kung anong mapapabuti, saan may magandang opportunity, dun ako pupunta. Mahirap magsalita nang tapos," Abando told SPIN.ph.

On PBA

Just as the PBA board announced that it will no longer apply sit-out sanctions on overseas-based players who wish to return to the league, Abando can't speak too soon for himself, but he is happy to hear the news for his fellows.

"Malaking bagay yan, kasi may ‘fallback’ kami, if mag fail kami overseas, alam namin na may babalikan kami, alam namin na may sasalo samin," he said.