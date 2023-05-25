Reynel Hugnatan relishes new role as coach after two-decade playing career

REYNEL Hugnatan is glad that he remains close to the game even after retiring from competitive basketball.

The 44-year-old Hugnatan has decided to end his playing career and choose the coaching path after being appointed as one of the lieutenants of head coach Luigi Trillo and active consultant Nenad Vucinic.

Hugnatan said he also felt that now is the time to retire after more than 20 years of playing which started in 1998 when he became a player for the Negros Slashers in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association.

“Masaya of course. Nagpapasalamat ako kay boss Pao (Trillo), coach Nenad, coach Luigi ng role na ganito. Sobrang happy,” said Hugnatan.

“Inofferan ako ni boss na maging part ng coaching staff. I think it’s time na. Sayang ‘yung opportunity na ganito. At least nandito pa rin ako sa basketball. Masaya pa rin,” said Hugnatan.

The Negros Occidental native said he has no regrets about his decision.

“Happy na ako. 20 years. Sobrang blessed. 20 years, why not [retire]? I’m good na,” said Hugnatan.

“Dati pa, gusto ko na maging part ng coaching staff, magturo sa mga bigs at guards. Nung sinabi na maging part ako ng coaching staff, happy ako. Nag-yes na ako,” said Hugnatan.

Meralco coach Luigi Trillo said Hugnatan will play a pivotal role to Meralco as big man coach.

“Rey is great. He is a very humble guy. He is in charge of the bigs like what Danny Ildefonso is also doing. Rey has a way to help me with that … Rey is going to be a big part of developing our bigs and making sure that they are in the right place at the right time. His demeanor is also good. We are welcome to have him in the coaching staff,” said Trillo.

Hugnatan is glad with his new role in the team.

“’Yan ‘yung part ng trabaho ko dito na focus sa mga bigs. Okay naman. ‘Yun ang dahilan bakit ako nandito,” said Hugnatan.