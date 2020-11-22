Ginebra a win away from PH Cup Finals after emphatic win over Meralco

STANLEY Pringle snapped out of his offensive slump as Barangay Ginebra defeated Meralco, 91-84, to regain the lead in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Pringle bounced back from his unimpressive performance in Game Two last Friday, tallying 24 points as the quick-starting Gin Kings opened margins as big as 25 points to grab a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five affair.

Pringle scored eight points right in the first quarter, just one point away of his nine-point tally in the Kings’ Game Two loss, as Ginebra raced to an early 27-12 lead.

Despite repeated rallies by Meralco, Ginebra, this time, was able to protect the big lead and move on the verge of a return to the all-Filipino finals.

