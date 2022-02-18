Ryan Reyes insists fiery shooting vs Ginebra not a Gilas audition

SHOOTING doesn’t seem to get old for Ryan Reyes.

The veteran guard was sizzling hot all night long as he torched Barangay Ginebra for eight three pointers in TNT's runaway 119-92 win in the PBA Governors Cup on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 6-foot-2 Reyes went 8-of-9 from beyond the arc to finish with 24 points for the Tropang Giga, who won for the second straight game and returned to the .500 mark with their 4-4 record.

At 38, he’s also the oldest player to hit eight triples in a game as per PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

“I don’t feel that old, though,” said Reyes, who also equalled his career high in points for one game with TNT. “I still feel young. Forever young.”

Although known more for his defensive prowess and usually assigned to take on the imports of the opposing teams, Reyes was active offensively on this night, showing he’s yet to lose his shooting touch in his 14th season in the league.

'Teammates were finding me'

“You know, when you feel it, you feel it. And my teammates were getting me open, finding me. So credit to them,” said the seven-time champion, who credited Jayson Castro, Mikey Williams, and Kib Montalbo for finding him in his sweet spots.

“I saw a couple of shots go in. So I just kept shooting and shooting when I’m open.”

Although listed as part of the 22-man training pool for the Gilas Pilipinas team in the opening window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, Reyes was quick to refute his shooting performance was his way of convincing TNT and Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes to consider him as part of the 15-man lineup that will be submitted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

“If I’m called, I’m called for the country. Anytime,” he said. “But congrats and wish the Gilas team luck whoever are the 15 (players) that will be named.”

