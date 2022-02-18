Hot-shooting TNT deals Ginebra another deflating defeat

RYAN Reyes and the rest of TNT shot the lights out from three-point distance on the way to a lopsided win over Barangay Ginebra, 119-92, on Friday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Reyes finished with 24 points on 8-of-9 shooting from three-point land at the forefront of an excellent shooting display that saw the Tropang GIGA combining for a sizzling 21-of-39 clip from the outside.

TNT won for the second straight time and now owns a 4-4 win-loss record heading to its Gilas Pilipinas campaign in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers where the core of the team will take part.

Barangay Ginebra continued its struggles, falling to its third straight loss to go down to 3-3. It has not won since the season restart and its losing streak stretched back to the Christmas Day games where it suffered a 23-point loss to Magnolia.

Playing their fourth game in seven days, the Tropang GIGA showed no signs of fatigue and hit 13 threes by the half. They only led by seven, 60-53, but converted seven treys in the third, five from Reyes, to open a commanding 94-74 lead.

Mikey Williams topscored for TNT with 26 points and had four triples of his own. Jayson Castro added 18 points and had a pair of threes, including one that put TNT ahead, 94-72, in the third quarter - the largest lead in the game.

'We shot the lights out'

“We shot the lights out. Ryan hit eight out of nine so we wish we can shoot like that every night. It just makes the game easier. Not every night is going to be like tonight,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes.

Aaron Fuller had 13 points and 14 rebounds in another double-double for the Tropang GIGAimport.

Justin Brownlee compiled 25 points and nine rebounds while Japeth Aguilar had 18 points, but Ginebra simply had no answer to the three-point barrage of the Tropang GIGA.

The scores:

TNT 119 – M. Williams 26, Reyes 24, Castro 18, Fuller 13, Khobuntin 9, Montalbo 9, Banal 5, Rosario 4, Heruela 4, Marcelo 3, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, K. Williams 2, Cruz 0, Erram 0, Alejandro 0.

Barangay Ginebra 92 – Brownlee 25, J. Aguilar 18, Standhardinger 16, Thompson 11, Tolentino 9, Tenorio 5, Pinto 4, Chan 2, Caperal 1, Enriquez 1, Ayaay 0.

Quarters: 34-28; 60-53; 94-74; 119-92.

