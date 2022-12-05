Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Rey Nambatac unfazed by ‘David and Goliath' match vs Bay Area Dragons

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Rey Nambatac NLEX vs Rain or Shine
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    IT’S a daunting task that awaits Rain or Shine come the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals.

    But upsets are not unheard of in the playoffs, according to team captain Rey Nambatac.

    “Well, bilog naman ang bola. David and Goliath yung laban na yan, pero wala namang imposible kung lalaban kami,” said the Rain or Shine guard.

    [READ: Powell drops 50 in return as Bay Area rips ROS]

    Nambatac of course, is referring to the Elasto Painters’ match up against the top-seeded Bay Area Dragons, who enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage against their No. 8 seeds.

    The first and only meeting between the two teams in the eliminations was a total dominance by the Dragons, who dealt them a 120-87 beating behind the hot three-point shooting of import Myles Powell.

    The 33-point rout made possible by the 50 points of Powell, installed Bay Are a huge favorite to get past Rain or Shine in the playoffs that begins on Wednesday.

      Nambatac isn’t losing hope, especially after the Elasto Painters hurdled the NLEX Road Warriors, 110-100, in their knockout game for the last quarterfinals berth.

      “Trust each other lang,” said the veteran guard out of Letran. “We have five days to prepare against Bay Area Dragons.”

      For the Elasto Painters to pull off the improbable, Nambatac said the team needs to make its outside shots.

      “Sana kumonek yung outside shooting namin, kasi yung lang yung susi namin dahil ang lalaki talaga nila,” he added.

      Rain or Shine playing in the quarterfinals for the first time after two conferences is likewise an added motivation for the team.

      “Ito yung matagal na naming gustong mangyari. Ito yung inaasam-asam naming,” Nambatac said. “So we’ll see.”

      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

