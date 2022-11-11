Myles Powell drops 50 in return sa Bay Area rips Rain or Shine

ANTIPOLO CITY - Myles Powell remained perfect in his PBA Commissioner's Cup stint, heralding his return as Bay Area Dragons import behind with a huge 120-87 win over Rain or Shine Friday at the Ynares Center.

Bay Area Dragons vs Rain or Shine recap

Powell, who took over the spot of Andrew Nicholson, went on a shooting spree and exploded for 50 big points as he already had 30 at the break when the Dragons sat at a 15-point lead.

Powell was deadshot from deep, hitting 11-of-17, seven of those three pointers came in the first half. He finished 15-of-25 from the floor.

Counting his first four games, the 25-year-old Powell has now steered the Dragons to five victories with him as import.

Overall, the guest team improved to 7-2 overll for a tie at second spot with surprising Converge.

The lopsided loss spoiled the debut of Ryan Pearson as import of Rain ot Shine, which fell to a 4-5 record.

