    PBA

    Myles Powell drops 50 in return sa Bay Area rips Rain or Shine

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Myles Powell Bay Area vs ROS
    Myles Powell reminds everyone his pedigree in his comeback.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    ANTIPOLO CITY - Myles Powell remained perfect in his PBA Commissioner's Cup stint, heralding his return as Bay Area Dragons import behind with a huge 120-87 win over Rain or Shine Friday at the Ynares Center.

    Bay Area Dragons vs Rain or Shine recap

    Powell, who took over the spot of Andrew Nicholson, went on a shooting spree and exploded for 50 big points as he already had 30 at the break when the Dragons sat at a 15-point lead.

    Powell was deadshot from deep, hitting 11-of-17, seven of those three pointers came in the first half. He finished 15-of-25 from the floor.

    Counting his first four games, the 25-year-old Powell has now steered the Dragons to five victories with him as import.

    Overall, the guest team improved to 7-2 overll for a tie at second spot with surprising Converge.

    The lopsided loss spoiled the debut of Ryan Pearson as import of Rain ot Shine, which fell to a 4-5 record.

