RoS suspends Beau Belga without pay for involvement in Cebu game, brawl

RAIN or Shine has suspended Beau Belga for six working days without pay for his involvement in a basketball game in Cebu, a video of which went viral recently.

The team announced the sanction on Monday.

As per the decision, Rain or Shine deemed his appearance as an "unsanctioned basketball game" that merited the penalty.

Belga was penalized after he was seen in the viral video that saw NLEX's JR Quinahan exchanging blows with his opponent. The incident also saw Belga throwing the ball at the player that Quinahan punched.

