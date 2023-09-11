COLUMN: Of rejigged Gilas team, Jerom injury, PBA trade watch

CHICAGO - Adamson University men's basketball head coach Nash Racela confirmed the breaking news about the mishap surrounding his star player Jerom Lastimosa.

"Yes he got hurt recently but we're hopeful he could recover in time," he told me in a text message.

But while multiple sources have allayed fears that the pint-sized, tough-as-nails point guard may have suffered a torn ACL, there is no official diagnosis yet.

"The medical staff is still studying," Racela added.

So we wait, hoping for the best and bracing for the worst when the MRI results come back.

As news about this non-contact injury at the Falcon's gym swept across our hoops universe, a swell of grief flooded social media. There was also sadness about how Jerom may have missed out on a lucrative career overseas.

Unfortunately, too many netizens immediately went on "judgemental" mode and took issue with why Lastimosa didn't "take the bag" when he could after a star-turning performance in UAAP Season 85 where he led the Falcons to the Final Four.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Well, Jerom chose to be loyal to Adamson and honored the last year of his eligibility. There's nothing wrong with that. In fact, we should glamorize the loyalty of players who stay in school with the same passion as we view the betrayal of those who leave early.

I know, loyalty isn't as sexy as money. But the relationships with people and institutions that we hold dear matter immensely in life, too.

ROSARIO AND BGR ON THE MOVE?

The plans are still in their infancy stage and wouldn't materialize, if ever, until after the September 17 PBA Draft.

But multiple sources are telling me that a three-team trade is in the works that will send Troy Rosario and Tyrus Hill from Blackwater to NLEX.

In return, the Bossing will get Frederick Tungcab and Justine Chua from TNT while the Tropang Giga will acquire Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser from NLEX.

PHOTO: jerome ascano

I asked Troy if he has already been told about the potential of leaving the Bossing and he said, "wala akong alam dyan. Ang alam ko lang free agent ako next year."

While the proposed deal isn't confirmed yet, here are germs of truth that makes me want to believe: Blackwater has a history of trading good players and TNT has an even richer history of acquiring star players.

ASIAN GAMES 12.

While I will support Gilas Pilipinas in the Asian Games campaign, I can't help noticing very familiar names that make the team roster look like an old-timer's reunion.

While I believe that Terence Romeo, Japeth Aguilar, Calvin Abueva and alternate Stanley Pringle are still very good at basketball, their combined age is 138.

In contrast, the Chinese team we beat at the recent FIBA World Cup, the same team we will likely face in Hangzhou, China, only has one player over age 30. And their youngest member is 20 years young.

Here's hoping wisdom will beat youth.

