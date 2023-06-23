Celda, Lalata seize chance to shine in Phoenix win over Terrafirma

PHOENIX Super LPG snapped a three-game losing skid, beating Terrafirma, 104-92, on Friday in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Fuel Masters led by as many as 24 points and averted a late meltdown with key baskets to end the Dyip’s two-match winning streak.

Reden Celda scored 19 points while Chris Lalata added 15 points. The two led a 9-0 charge that turned a five-point lead into a 104-90 advantage in the waning moments.

Phoenix, playing without head coach Jamike Jarin, improved to 3-3, while Terrafirma, which missed Juami Tiongson, dropped to 3-4.

“We had a lot of time to prepare,” said Phoenix assistant coach Willie Wilson, who called the shots with Jarin absent to attend his niece’s wedding.

"We had four days to prepare for Terrafirma. It helps us a lot that their main man Juami Tiongson isn’t there. But the groundwork was already laid down by coach Jamike and we just executed it.”

Javi Gomez de Liano had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Dyip.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 104 – Celda 19, Lalate 15, Mocon 13, Camacho 12, Muyang 11, Tio 10, Rangel 8, Manganti 6, Alejandro 5, Jazul 5, Fetalvero 0, Atienza 0.

Terrafirma 92 – Gomez de Liano 23, Daquiaog 15, Camson 15, Ramos 13, Alolino 11, Mina 11, Calvo 4, Grospe 0, Alanes 0.

Quarters: 24-25; 46-40; 81-67; 104-92.