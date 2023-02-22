Arth dela Cruz out for the season after undergoing hand surgery

NORTHPORT lost another player for the season as Arth dela Cruz have undergone surgery for a broken hand.

Coach Bonnie Tan said the 30-year-old forward went under the knife just the other day after hurting his right hand during the Batang Pier’s PBA Governors’ Cup game against Barangay Ginebra almost two weeks ago.

Arth dela Cruz injury update

“Sayang nga kung kailan nakakalaro na siya tsaka naman na-injured pa,” said Tan after NorthPort clinched its first win for the conference, 115-100, against Terrafirma on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

Team manager Pido Jarencio said Dela Cruz is certain to be out for the rest of the conference.

Dela Cruz is the second NorthPort player to go down with an injury this season after rookie big man William Navarro suffered an ACL during the Commissioner’s Cup playoffs.

The veteran big man out of San Beda finished with two points and two rebounds in the Batang Pier’s 115-100 loss to the Kings last Feb. 10.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For the conference, he averaged 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Dela Cruz’s contract expires at the end of the season and will be an unrestricted free agent as he was picked in the first round of the 2015 draft.