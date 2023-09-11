Record 128 players in PBA Draft 2023 includes Rivero, Amores, Yu

FROM Ricci Rivero, Fran Yu, to the controversial John Amores.

Just about everybody wants to have a piece of the coming PBA rookie draft as a record 128 applicants made themselves available for the Sept. 17 proceedings at Market! Market Place in Taguig.

Rivero, Yu, and Amores are just some of the prominent names in the list that also include Zavier Lucero, Dominick Fajardo, Henry Galinato, Brandon Bates, Luis Villegas, James Kwekuteye, and Sherwin Concepcion.

PHOTO: PBA Images / Spin.ph

Earlier applicants include Stephen Holt, Schonny Winston, Keith Datu, Ken Tuflin, Kemark Carino, Raphael Cu, Brent Paraiso, among others.

The previous high was the 97 applicants for the Season 46 draft in 2021.

