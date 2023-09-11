Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Sep 11
    PBA

    Record 128 players in PBA Draft 2023 includes Rivero, Amores, Yu

    2023 rookie pool surpasses the previous high of 97 applicants for the Season 46 draft
    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images / NCAA

    FROM Ricci Rivero, Fran Yu, to the controversial John Amores.

    Just about everybody wants to have a piece of the coming PBA rookie draft as a record 128 applicants made themselves available for the Sept. 17 proceedings at Market! Market Place in Taguig.

    See Top prospect Justine Baltazar skips PBA Rookie Draft

    Rivero, Yu, and Amores are just some of the prominent names in the list that also include Zavier Lucero, Dominick Fajardo, Henry Galinato, Brandon Bates, Luis Villegas, James Kwekuteye, and Sherwin Concepcion.

    kemark carino, brandon bates, zavier lucero

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Earlier applicants include Stephen Holt, Schonny Winston, Keith Datu, Ken Tuflin, Kemark Carino, Raphael Cu, Brent Paraiso, among others.

    The previous high was the 97 applicants for the Season 46 draft in 2021.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images / NCAA

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again