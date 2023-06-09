Kiefer Ravena visits former NLEX teammates in dugout before PBA game

KIEFER Ravena will always be a Road Warrior.

The Filipino playmaker showed his support for his former team NLEX when he dropped by the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig Friday to watch the Road Warriors take on the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the PBA On Tour.

The 29-year-old Ravena, who recently signed a contract extension with the Shiga Lakes in the Japan B.League, went to the NLEX dugout prior to the game to buoy the spirits of his former teammates.

“Siyempre ito pa rin 'yung team ko, e,” Ravena curtly said when asked about his dugout visit.

Just recently, Ravena was also seen joining NLEX in its daily practices.

Nothing much about it, just Ravena’s way of keeping in shape prior to the Gilas Pilipinas training camp ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

At the same time, he said playing alongside the Road Warriors adds a much-needed warm body as the team currently plays in the pre-season with a depleted roster.

“I’m trying to do whatever I can do being in good shape habang hindi pa nagsisimula yung national team, and NLEX welcomed me,” said Ravena, who was accompanied by his representative Marvin Espiritu during the game.

“Shorthanded din kasi sila. So nakakadagdag ng bodies sa practice to prepare for the PBA On Tour.”

Ravena was the second overall pick by NLEX in the 2017 draft and played for four seasons with the franchise, which he helped lead to the semifinals for the first time during the 2018 Philippine Cup.

In 2021, he left the team to start his career in the B.League.