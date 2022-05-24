Kiefer, NLEX still to iron out arrangement on planned PBA return

NLEX has yet to finalize Kiefer Ravena's planned return to the franchise for the coming PBA Season 47.

The 28-year-old Ravena and representative Marvin Espiritu of EMBM (Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management) are scheduled to meet with NLEX management led by president and CEO Rod Franco, vice-president Ronald Dulatre, and coach Yeng Guiao, who is also the Road Warriors’ head of basketball operations.

Ravena’s one-year deal with Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League already expired, but SPIN.ph learned from people close to the Filipino guard that a new contract offer has been put on the table.

That should again run counter to an earlier settlement given him by the PBA board that Ravena will just play out his one-year contract with the Lakestars and then return to the country to suit up for NLEX.

Ravena and his camp apparently are now trying to bargain for a new arrangement that will have him suit up for the Road Warriors for just the season-opening Philippine Cup before flying back to Japan to resume his career with the Lakestars.

Team insiders said Ravena has yet to formally inform NLEX management about the plan pending his meeting with officials.

As per the compromise with the league board, Ravena faces a stiff fine and possible ban should he renege on a commitment to play for the Road Warriors this season.

Ravena showed up in the Road Warriors’ practice facility at the Epsilon Chi Center at UP Diliman for the very first time, although he didn’t join the team in training.

He visited his teammates just a day after arriving from Hanoi as part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that lost to Indonesia in the gold-medal match of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Ravena – hopefully – will also be able to join the Road Warriors in their three-day team building in Sta. Maria, Bulacan starting on Wednesday.

