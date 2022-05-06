Kiefer Ravena plans to play in PBA PH Cup before signing new Japan deal

CHICAGO - If everything falls beautifully into place, Kiefer Ravena will return to the PBA next conference and play for NLEX in the Philippine Cup beginning this June 5.

"That's the plan," Ravena said in an exclusive interview with SPIN.ph.

But the former Ateneo star, who is winding up his maiden Japan B.League season with the Shiga Lakestars, cautioned nothing is set in stone just yet and so many obstacles need be hurdled before his homecoming is consummated.

"Obviously, I'm still here in Japan and there's the SEA games on the horizon, but let's see what unfolds," said the former UAAP MVP out of Ateneo, who is committed to joining the Gilas Pilipinas team bound for Hanoi next week.

Even PBA commissioner Willie Marcial seemed in on the plan, based on what he said in an SPIN Zoom In appearance when asked about Ravena's plans at the end of his first Japan B.League contract.

"Alam ko gusto nyang maglaro muna dito," Marcial said, before qualifying his answer, "that is, kung hindi nagbago, kasi may offer rin sa kanyang bago [sa Japan]."

Arguably the highest-paid Asian import in Japan, Ravena is pulling in an estimated salary of at least $30,000 a month.

According to multiple sources, Ravena will either opt-out or let his B.League contract expire to pave the way for his return to the PBA. After the Philippine Cup, however, he is expected to sign a long-term extension with the Lakerstars.

The bold move will require a lot of contractual and scheduling gymnastics, but it can be done.

