Rashawn McCarthy's 30 points lead Blackwater past Converge

RASHAWN McCarthy scored 30 points to lift Blackwater to a 102-97 win over Converge on Wednesday in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Bossing improved their record to 3-2 in the PBA preseason, spoiling the 32-point, 17-rebound effort of FiberXers big man Justin Arana.

Converge dropped to 1-3 after playing with a depleted roster in a game that even saw assistant coach McJour Liub see action for a couple of minutes.

McCarthy extended the Blackwater lead to 11 points by scoring five points in a 7-2 run for a 100-89 lead with 1:34 left in the contest.

Rey Suerte and Baser Amer had 12 points apiece for Blackwater, which bounced back from its 112-95 loss to NorthPort last Friday.

Blackwater also played without Troy Rosario and JVee Casio.

Alec Stockton had 15 points and five assists for Converge, which played without Jeron Teng, Adrian Wong, Aljun Melecio, and Kris Porter.

Luib, a former player from Letran who has since joined Aldin Ayo’s coaching staff at Converge, had three points and three assists in eight minutes of action.

Keith Zaldivar also made his debut with Converge, adding six points and three rebounds.

The scores:

Blackwater 102 – McCarthy 30, Amer 12, Suerte 12, Taha 9, DiGregorio 8, Ilagan 7, Ular 6, Hill 3, Escoto 0, Ayonayon 0.

Converge 97 – Arana 32, Stockton 15, Balanza 14, Racal 9, Ambohot 8, Nieto 7, Zaldivar 6, Luib 3, Ebona 3, Mendoza 0.

Quarters: 21-19; 44-47; 74-72; 102-97.