Rain or Shine will still be without Beau Belga in KO game vs NLEX

RAIN or Shine will not have veteran big man Beau Belga when it faces NLEX in their do-or-die encounter for the last quarterfinals berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Belga strained his calf in the Elasto Painters’ previous game against Blackwater and missed the team’s final game in the eliminations against Magnolia on Friday, which it lost, 106-90.

He’ll remain on the sidelines on Sunday when the Elasto Painters fight ffor dear life against the Road Warriors.

“Sunday wala pa,” he said following the game at the Philsports Arena. “Hindi puwedeng pilitin baka lalong tumagal imbis na mabilis lang.”

The Rain or Shine center, who turned 36 last week, said he’s been advised to take a week’s rest to help heal the injury.

So far recovery is doing fine, according to Belga.

“It’s almost a week lang na puro strengthening, patanggal ng sore. And so far, it’s doing fine,” he said.

“Hindi talaga puwede ng Linggo, e. Sumasakit pa. Baka mapunit pa siya.”

Belga is averaging 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 11 games played.

Should Rain or Shine be fortunate enough to make it past NLEX, Belga said he’ll definitely try to play in the quarterfinals.

“If we win on Sunday, I might be playing in the playoffs,” said Belga.

Winner of the knockout match will face Bay Area Dragons in the playoffs, where the top seeded guest team will enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage.