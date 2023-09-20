Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Sep 20
    PBA

    Rain or Shine signs rookies Luis Villegas, Keith Datu to three-year deals

    Elasto Painters shore up frontcourt
    by Reuben Terrado
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    RAIN or Shine has signed rookies Luis Villegas and Keith Datu, locking the two big men to three-year deals, the ballclub announced on Wednesday.

    Villegas and Datu were picked consecutively at No. 3 and 4.

    See San Miguel gives fit-again Terrence Romeo contract extension

    Keith Datu PBA Rookie Draft

    Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao is high on the two bigs that would ensure their future.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    “Kailangan na namin mag-isip ng future namin,” said Guiao. “Beau (Belga), Jewel (Ponferrada), Mark Borboran, our bigs, they are getting a little older. We need a new generation of big men.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “Etong mga nakuha namin, hopefully they can take over. At the same time, mag-ooverlap pa sila ni Beau. It’s a good time to mentor the young guys and maybe transfer some knowledge and some experience to these guys para mapabilis ‘yung adjustment nila,” said Guiao.

      The 26-year-old Villegas was picked by Rain or Shine following his brief stint with University of the East where the 6-foot-7 player won the Mythical Five in the UAAP.

      The 6-foot-8 Datu, 27, is coming off a stay in the PBA 3x3 before being drafted.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again