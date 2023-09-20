Rain or Shine signs rookies Luis Villegas, Keith Datu to three-year deals

RAIN or Shine has signed rookies Luis Villegas and Keith Datu, locking the two big men to three-year deals, the ballclub announced on Wednesday.

Villegas and Datu were picked consecutively at No. 3 and 4.

See San Miguel gives fit-again Terrence Romeo contract extension

PHOTO: Patrick Romero Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao is high on the two bigs that would ensure their future. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ “Kailangan na namin mag-isip ng future namin,” said Guiao. “Beau (Belga), Jewel (Ponferrada), Mark Borboran, our bigs, they are getting a little older. We need a new generation of big men.” MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN “Etong mga nakuha namin, hopefully they can take over. At the same time, mag-ooverlap pa sila ni Beau. It’s a good time to mentor the young guys and maybe transfer some knowledge and some experience to these guys para mapabilis ‘yung adjustment nila,” said Guiao. The 26-year-old Villegas was picked by Rain or Shine following his brief stint with University of the East where the 6-foot-7 player won the Mythical Five in the UAAP. The 6-foot-8 Datu, 27, is coming off a stay in the PBA 3x3 before being drafted.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph