    PBA

    San Miguel gives fit-again Terrence Romeo contract extension

    The three-time PBA scoring champion signs a fresh deal that will have him in the franchise until 2025
    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    FIT-again Terrence Romeo just secured a new contract with San Miguel Beer.

    The three-time PBA scoring champion signed a fresh deal that will have him in the franchise until 2025.

    Romeo is grateful to the San Miguel Corporation management led by CEO and president Ramon S. Ang for the trust given him despite coming off a season marred by injuries.

    "Laking pasasalamat ko kina Boss RSA and Kay Boss Al (Chua) sa patuloy na pagtitiwala nila sa akin lalo na at galing ako sa injury last season," said the 31-year-old Romeo.

    Terrence Romeo

    A hamstring injury kept Romeo grounded for most of Season 47 last year, but came back strong during the pre-season On Tour when he led the Beermen in scoring.

    The resurgence helped Romeo be considered again for a spot with Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

      His final inclusion in the 12-man roster however, remains pending within the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

