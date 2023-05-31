Signed and sealed: Mac Belo joins Rain or Shine on one-year deal

MAC Belo is officially part of Rain or Shine, signing a one-year deal with the ballclub, which announced the deal on its social media account.

Belo has signed a deal after his rights were traded to Rain or Shine from Meralco for Norbert Torres last May 18.

After nearly two weeks, a deal was finally reached.

PHOTO: spin.ph Belo is expected to be part of the Rain or Shine rotation after spending most of his two years with Meralco on the bench. A part of the Gilas special draft in 2016, Belo had a solid showing with Blackwater until 2021 when he was traded to Meralco for Baser Amer and Bryan Faundo. Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said Belo will certainly be given an opportunity to regain his confidence in the hopes of becoming an integral part of the Elasto Painters team that is on rebuilding mode. "What I can say is we will give him the chance. We will give him the opportunity to revive his career, revive his confidence. The rest, nasa kanya na 'yun," said Guiao. Belo is now eligible to play for Rain or Shine's next PBA on Tour game against Phoenix but will most likely not suit up. Guiao said Belo looks out of game shape after meeting with the player on Monday.