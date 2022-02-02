Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Rain or Shine, Mike Nieto agree in principle on two-year contract

    by Gerry Ramos
    12 hours ago
    undefined
    Mike Nieto is set for his PBA debut, says Rain or Shine co-owner Raymund Yu.

    RAIN or Shine didn’t lose time in making Mike Nieto feel that he's most welcome in the team.

    The franchise is set to sign the rookie guard to a contract anytime within the week after finally being given his release by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) as part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

    Nieto set for PBA debut

    Raymund Yu, who co-owns Rain or Shine with longtime partner Terry Que, confirmed the team’s plan for the former Ateneo standout, who was taken in at No. 5 by the Elasto Painters during the 2019 PBA special draft.

    Rain or Shine basketball operations manager Caloy Garcia said the team expects Nieto to sign the contract deal.

    “He will sign a two-year contract with us,” he said.

      Nieto is represented by Titan Management Group of PJ Pilares.

      Nieto’s signing comes at a time when the Elasto Painters lost sophomore guard Adrian Wong, who was released by the team when his two year contract expired, making him an unrestricted free agent.

      Wong, a teammate of Nieto at Ateneo, has since agreed a deal with Magnolia.

