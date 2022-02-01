Adrian Wong agrees to join Magnolia after ROS exit, say sources

CHICAGO - Free agent Adrian Wong has found a new PBA home.

Multiple sources told SPIN.ph that the former Rain or Shine point guard has agreed in principle to join the Magnolia Hotshots.

Terms of his deal are still being finalized by Magnolia and Wong's representation, sports agent PJ Pilares of Titan Management Group, the sources added.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagles guard was taken 5th overall by Rain or Shine in the 2019 PBA draft and impressed in his rookie season as a pro.

ROS negotiations fail

He became a restricted free agent last January 30 after failing to come to terms on a new contract with the Elastopainters.

Although terms of the deal have yet to be signed, Wong is expected to join the Hotshots in full scrimmages as early as Tuesday.

