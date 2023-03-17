Double whammy as RoS fined P50,000 in final game vs SMB

RAIN or Shine was hit with a P50,000 fine after playing without an import for the third straight game to end its PBA Governors Cup campaign.

League rules stipulate that a ballclub would be slapped for a certain fine if it sees action without an import after a two-game grace period.

The fine was meted after the Elasto Painters’ final game of the season against San Miguel, which they lost, 129-116.

The team previously played without an reinforcement in their previous two games against Phoenix and NorthPort after its last reinforcement in Jordan Tolbert was found to be over the height limit of 6-foot-6.

Rain or Shine opted to pay the fine rather than bring in a new import for a single game with no more bearing to its bid for a playoff spot.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The fine was less compared to the cost of the airfare, accommodation, and salary to be shouldered by the team for an import to play just one game.

Nonetheless, the penalty capped a hard-luck campaign for the franchise which saw the Elasto Painters bring in three imports yet failed to make the playoffs.

Initially, Rain or Shine tapped Michael Qualls, who produced excellent numbers, but didn’t win a single game for the team.

Greg Smith II gave the Elasto Painters’ their first win, but sat out the next game after failing to secure a Letter of Clerance from his previous mother ballclub in the Dominican Republic. He left for good after suffering a pulled hamstring.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The team rested its final hope on Tolbert, who unfortunately, failed to pass the height limit.