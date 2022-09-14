Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Change of plans for Rain or Shine as Taylor tapped to replace Ochefu

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Yeng Guiao runs his first practice as returning Rain or Shine coach.
    Coach Yeng Guiao makes an import switch ahead of the Commissioner's Cup.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    RAIN or Shine is bringing in a new import a week before the PBA Commissioner's Cup kicks off.

    The Elasto Painters tapped 6-foot-9 Steve Taylor to take the place of Daniel Ochefu.

    See Jeron Teng ready to go for Aldin Ayo's PBA debut with Converge

    The 6-foot-10 Ochefu, an American-Nigerian who suited up for the Nigeria national basketball team, apparently doesn’t fit to the system of returning coach Yeng Guiao.

    Ochefu was brought in with Chris Gavina still at the coaching helm of Rain or Shine.

    Yeng Guiao, Gabe Norwood

    The 29-year-old Taylor arrives in the country on Thursday, giving him at least a week to train and practice with the team before playing their first game on Sept. 23 against Guiao's former team NLEX Road Warriors.

