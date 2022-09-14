Change of plans for Rain or Shine as Taylor tapped to replace Ochefu

RAIN or Shine is bringing in a new import a week before the PBA Commissioner's Cup kicks off.

The Elasto Painters tapped 6-foot-9 Steve Taylor to take the place of Daniel Ochefu.

The 6-foot-10 Ochefu, an American-Nigerian who suited up for the Nigeria national basketball team, apparently doesn’t fit to the system of returning coach Yeng Guiao.

Ochefu was brought in with Chris Gavina still at the coaching helm of Rain or Shine.

The 29-year-old Taylor arrives in the country on Thursday, giving him at least a week to train and practice with the team before playing their first game on Sept. 23 against Guiao's former team NLEX Road Warriors.

