RoS hopes new import Jordan Tolbert can salvage fading playoff hopes

RAIN or Shine is bringing in Jordan Tolbert to reinforce the team heading into the homestretch of the PBA Governors' Cup.

The 30-year-old native of Forth Worth, Texas is taking over the spot of Greg Smith II, who suffered a pulled hamstring in the loss to NLEX, 110-99.

Tolbert arrived in the country late Monday and had the benefit of practicing for the team for a day before his league debut against Phoenix.

“Yes, nakapag-practice siya kanina (Tuesday),” said lead assistant Caloy Garcia.

The Fuel Masters at 3-5 are just a game away from the 2-6 Elasto Painters, making the 3 p.m. encounter at the Smart Araneta Coliseum crucial for both teams.

“We have to bring somebody by Wednesday or earlier to give us an opportunity to advance in the next round,” said coach Yeng Guiao.

After Phoenix, Rain or Shine will next face NorthPort and then San Miguel Beer.