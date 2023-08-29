TNT pairs Quincy Miller with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for EASL

QUINCY Miller will have a Philippine homecoming, not with Converge but with TNT Tropang Giga.

The former NBA player has been tapped as second import for the Tropang Giga’s campaign in the home-and-away season of the East Asia Super League.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa confirmed the signing of the 6-foot-10 Miller on Tuesday. The product of NCAA Division I Baylor is set to arrive in the country on Sept. 14.

Miller, who suited up for Converge in last season’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup, is expected to form an explosive partnership with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 28-year-old Jefferson guided TNT to the championship of the Governors’ Cup last April, where he was also named as Best Import.

He is currently balling in the Fiba World Cup as naturalized player of Jordan.

Lastimosa said there was no need to seek the release of Miller from Converge since he'll play for TNT in the EASL and not in the PBA.

With Miller around, Converge finished as the no. 4 seed team in the mid-season conference last year, but was swept in the best-of-three quarterfinals by San Miguel Beer.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN