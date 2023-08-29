Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT pairs Quincy Miller with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for EASL

    Miller time for Tropang Giga
    by Gerry Ramos
    17 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    QUINCY Miller will have a Philippine homecoming, not with Converge but with TNT Tropang Giga.

    The former NBA player has been tapped as second import for the Tropang Giga’s campaign in the home-and-away season of the East Asia Super League.

    See RoS solidifies backcourt as Caracut signs new two-year deal

    TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa confirmed the signing of the 6-foot-10 Miller on Tuesday. The product of NCAA Division I Baylor is set to arrive in the country on Sept. 14.

    Miller, who suited up for Converge in last season’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup, is expected to form an explosive partnership with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

    Rondae Hollis Jefferson TNT vs Northport

    The 28-year-old Jefferson guided TNT to the championship of the Governors’ Cup last April, where he was also named as Best Import.

    He is currently balling in the Fiba World Cup as naturalized player of Jordan.

    Lastimosa said there was no need to seek the release of Miller from Converge since he'll play for TNT in the EASL and not in the PBA.

    With Miller around, Converge finished as the no. 4 seed team in the mid-season conference last year, but was swept in the best-of-three quarterfinals by San Miguel Beer.

