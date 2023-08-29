Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    RoS solidifies backcourt as Caracut signs new two-year deal

    Caracut signs new deal just months after backcourt partner Nambatac agreed to two-year extension with Elasto Painters
    by Gerry Ramos
    20 hours ago
    andre caracut rain or shine ros vs chinese taipei b

    RAIN or Shine just secured the future of its backcourt after signing Andrei Caracut to a new contract on Tuesday.

    The 5-foot-10 Caracut agreed to a two-year term with the Elasto Painters, the same team which picked him in the second round (No. 23 overall) of the Season 46 draft two years ago.

    Caracut was represented by agent Danny Espiritu during the contract signing in the presence of Rain or Shine governor Atty. Mamerto Mondragon, team manager Jireh Ibanez, and deputy coach Caloy Garcia.

    The new deal is until 2025.

    Andre Caracut rain or shine iran

    The willy guard out of La Salle is coming off a solid showing with the Elasto Painters in the recently concluded 42nd Jones Cup where the team finished in sixth place.

    The signing of Caracut came just months after fellow backcourt partner Rey Nambatac agree to a two-year contract extension that will last until 2026.

