Quiñahan, Cruz, two other Road Warriors fined for separate incidents

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – No more discounted rate for JR Quiñahan this time,

For committing his second flagrant foul penalty 1 in the PBA bubble, the NLEX forward was fined the full rate of the infraction by commissioner Willie Marcial.

As per league standard, FFP1 is worth P5K.

Quiñahan, 36, had earlier been given a lower fine after commiting the same violation for the first time during the opening day of the Philippine Cup restart.

But he was not excused this time after being summoned by the commissioner along with NLEX teammates Jericho Cruz, Will McAloney, and Paul Varilla.

Cruz and McAloney were summoned along with Quiñahan for their involvement in two separate incidents that marred NLEX’s 109-98 win over league leader TnT Tropang Giga, while Varilla was called to get his side on his hit against Cliff Hodge during the Road Warriors’ 92-101 loss to the Meralco Bolts.

PHOTO: PBA Images

McAloney, Varilla, and Cruz were likewise sanctioned with corresponding fines.

Quiñahan was called for a flagrant foul after grappling with TnT guard Bobby Ray Parks in the waning seconds of their game last Oct. 29 at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Although no foul was called on Cruz, he was caught on television replays planting a knee on the face of the fallen Parks as players tried to separate the sophomore Fil-Am with Quinahan.

McAloney, meanwhile, was assessed a similar F1 infraction for colliding with Parks while the TnT guard was in mid-air, resulting in a dangerous fall for the former two-time UAAP MVP from National University.

Parks is likewise scheduled for summon within the week as the Tropang Giga played back-to-back games when the eliminations resumed last Nov. 3.

The big win over TnT, however, appeared to have rejuvenated the Road Warriors, who followed it up by trouncing Rain or Shine, 94-74, on Wednesday to keep their slim quarterfinals bid alive with a 3-5 (win-loss) record.

