PBA to summon Quinahan and Parks, seek Cruz side after heated NLEX-TnT game

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Summons are being readied against players who incurred flagrant fouls during the heated PBA Philippine Cup game between NLEX and TnT Tropang Giga last week.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the game tape of the match which the Road Warriors won, 109-98, is still being reviewed, but mentioned the likes of JR Quinahan, rookie Will McAloney, and Bobby Ray Parks will likely be summoned.

All three were whistled for flagrant fouls penalty 1, infractions that led to two separate commotions during the highly-emotional match.

“May summon 'yun sigurado,” said the commissioner.

FFP1 and technical fouls have corresponding PBA fines.

Marcial added the technical committee will also talk to NLEX guard Jericho Cruz, who was seen in television replays, wittingly or not, planting a knee in Parks' face during a late-game loose ball scramble.

“Kakausapin lang namin,” said Marcial on Cruz.

The review of the game tape and succeeding summons on the players involved were supposed to be made on Saturday, but the league got hectic with its schedule after postponing the games briefly in compliance with the recommended protocols made by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases).