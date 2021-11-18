TJ Titans, Appmasters square off in opener of first ever PBA 3x3

PBA action kicks off this weekend as the inaugural 3x3 tournament gets underway at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Limitless Appmasters, featuring Fil-Am Brandon Rosser, will have the ball rolling as it tackles Purefoods TJ Titans in the momentous PBA 3x3 opening game set at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Guest teams Zamboanga Valientes, bannered by former PBA star Mac Cardona, and title favorite Platinum Karaoke then test each other’s mettle in the second game at 2:25 p.m.

The four teams are grouped in Pool A with TnT Tropang Giga, which faces the Appmasters later in the day.

The schedule for the opening leg of the two-day meet was announced on Thursday after results of all teams’ RT-PCR tests were released the day before.

All teams likewise will undergo antigen testing prior to their games on Saturday and Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mac Cardona and the Valientes face Platinum on opening day.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ginebra vs Sista

Barangay Ginebra and Sista Super Sealers start hostilities in Pool B as they go up against each other in the 2:50 p.m. third game before Cavitex Braves take on Pioneer Pro Tibay in teams bracketed in Pool C at 3:15 p.m.

Terrafirma plays its first game at 4:30 p.m. against Ginebra, while NorthPort makes its debut at 4:55 p.m. opposite Pioneer.

Meralco and San Miguel are the last two teams to play their first games later in the day.

The Bolts square off with Sista Super Sealers at 6:10 p.m., with the Beermen taking on NorthPort at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday will complete the remaining elimination games after which, the knockout stage follows at 3 p.m., with the winner-take-all finals set at 6:40 p.m.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.