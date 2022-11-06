Purefoods advances as Meralco misses PBA 3x3 leg playoffs for first time

FOR the first time in the PBA 3x3 , Meralco won’t be in a leg playoff.

Purefoods TJ Titans made that possible after edging the Bolts, 17-15, for the last playoff berth in Pool B in the opening leg of Season 2 Second Conference at Robinsons Place Manila on Saturday.

Joseph Eriobu scored four of his nine points in the stretch run to help the Titans finish pool play with a 1-1 record and join groupmate and no. 1 seed Barangay Ginebra (2-0) in the knockout stage Sunday.

The Bolts are 0-2.

Purefoods will face Pool D top seed TNT (2-0) in the quarterfinals.

Other playoff matchups feature Ginebra against San Miguel, Platinum versus Terrafirma, and J&T opposite Cavitex.

The Braves banked on the game-winning deuce of Jorey Napoles to turn back Platinum Karaoke in overtime, 19-17, and advance into the next round.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

They forged a three-way tie at 1-1 in Pool C along with their victim and Blackwater, but secured the No. 2 seed in the group after finishing with the second highest total points ahead of the Black President. Platinum emerged as the top seed in the group.

Watch Now

Like Barangay Ginebra, J&T Express swept its way in Pool A with a perfect 2-0 card, while emerging as the no. 2 in the group was Terrafirma (1-1).

Entering the next round with TNT in Pool D is San Miguel Beer (1-1).

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.