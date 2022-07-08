Blackwater hero Baser Amer grateful for Vanguardia's unwavering faith

IT all began as a pre-game joke that turned prophetic later on.

Amer Baser shared how his Blackwater teammates were teasing him about repeating his ‘Night Night’ act shortly before the Bossing’s PBA Philippine Cup game against Phoenix Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It was just a week ago when the guard out of San Beda copied the celebration moment popularized by Stephen Curry upon delivering the coup de grace against his former team Meralco at the buzzer, 90-89.

“Sabi nung mga teammates ko, biro-biro lang naman, ‘O, baka mag good night ka na naman mamaya, a,” he said about the Bossing’s conversation while warming up.

“Tumawa lang ako.”

Two hours after, there was Baser celebrating again with that now viral act as he buried another game winner for the Bossing, 91-89, that stretched the franchise’s winning streak to four games.

Amer knew the Fuel Masters were aware of the final play Blackwater will run.

“Sabi sa akin in Javee (Mocon) alam na nila (yung play),” Amer said of the Phoenix wingman who was a former teammate at San Beda.

But Amer delivered again, hitting the go-ahead basket with 1.6 seconds left, and then watched as the Fuel Masters bungled their final play, after which the celebration began for the Bossing.

The 29-year-old playmaker from Davao couldn’t be any omore grateful for the trust always given him by coach Ariel Vanguardia.

“Grabe talaga yung tiwala ni coach sa akin. Actually ang sama ng shooting ko, ang sama ng game ko, pero yung last play sa akin pa rin niya ibinigay,” said Amer.

The Blackwater guard finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

