Poy Erram returns to TNT team that once left him unsigned. Sweeter the second time?

THE complicated trade that sent Poy Erram from NLEX to TNT prompted a return to the team that drafted him in the PBA six years ago after his college days with Ateneo.

Erram was drafted in the second round, 15th overall by the KaTropa in the 2013 draft, but was left unsigned by the team. He eventually landed a contract with Blackwater where he played for four years until he was traded to NLEX in 2018.

Erram said he harbored no ill feeling towards TNT when he was not signed by the ballclub, knowing that he will have a tough time cracking a spot with the KaTropa.

“Actually, that time, okay lang naman,” said Erram, when asked what he felt when he was not signed by TNT after the 2013 draft. “Kasi sobrang loadad sila. Merong Ali Peek, merong Rob Reyes, merong Danny Seigle, may Ranidel, may Kelly Williams pa. For me, no question, hindi talaga ako malaline-up.”

Erram, however, was able to get his chance when he was picked up by Blackwater where he had his best seasons as a PBA player before he was moved to NLEX two years ago. The Elite gave Erram a two-year contract but eventually player for an additional two years with the team before the trade to the Road Warriors.

It was his stint with Blackwater where Erram became one of the premier bigs in the PBA. He even landed a spot with Gilas Pilipinas in the 2018 Asian Games under NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, and has became a mainstay in the national team ever since.

“Blessing na rin sa akin. Kung hindi rin nila ako binitawan, siguro baka hanggang ngayon, practice player pa rin ako. Malaking bagay din sa akin na binigyan nila ako ng chance na mag-grow sa ibang team. Nag-evolve naman ang laro ko at nakilala,” said Erram.

The second time could be a charm for Erram as TNT finally found a legitimate center that will allow the KaTropa to compete against the best teams in the league.

“At least, naging stepping stone ko ‘yung TNT para mag-start pa rin sa PBA. Nabigyan pa ako ng chance. Nung nawala ako, napunta ako sa Blackwater, malaking bagay din sa akin,” Erram said.