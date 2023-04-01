Erram admits post-game embrace with coach his way of saying sorry

POY Erram gave Jojo Lastimosa a tight hug as TNT formally arranged a title showdown with Barangay Ginebra for the PBA Governors Cup championship.

Other than celebrating the 107-92 game-clinching win, the gesture was likewise Erram’s way of saying sorry to the Tropang Giga coach.

The 6-foot-8 Erram admitted exchanging words with Lastimosa in the heat of the Game 4 dogfight against Meralco on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

He said the heat of the moment obviously got the better of him and embracing Lastimosa afterwards was his way of saying sorry.

“Meron lang kaming misunderstanding. Medyo mali lang yung pagkasabi ko sa kanya kaya nag-apologize ako,” said Erram. “Niyakap ko siya and nag-sorry ako.”

Erram didn’t elaborate on the issue, although it took place at the height of Meralco’s late run in the fourth quarter.

“Lumabas lang din yung competitiveness ko. Siyempre gusto naming manalo, tapos nagra-run yung kalaban,” he said.

Erram was taken out of the game with five minutes to play after missing two free throws and committing an offensive foul with TNT holding to a 93-86 lead.

He was eventually sent back to the game with 2:49 to play and the Tropang Giga leading, 98-88.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Yun lang yun. Maganda naman yun. At least wala kaming tinatago sa isa’t isa,” added Erram. “Alam ko na alam niya yung gusto ko is para sa team lang. Mali lang yung pagkasabi ko kaya nag- sorry ako sa kanya.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lastimosa of course, didn’t make an issue out of it and reciprocated the gesture of Erram, who played so far his most minutes in the game with 26 minutes since coming back from a knee injury.

He finished with two points, four rebounds, and two assists, while stressing the incident won’t hindered the Tropang Giga’s bid to win the championship.

“Move forward na para sa ultimate goal namin this conference,” said Erram.