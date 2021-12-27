Poy Erram says TNT locals need to step up amid import uncertainty

POY Erram didn’t want TNT to welcome 2022 on a losing streak that it was important for him to sink in two pressure-packed free throws for the insurance baskets in the Tropang Giga’s thrilling victory over Rain or Shine on Sunday night in the PBA Governors Cup.

“Sa situation na yun wala kang magagawa kundi i-shoot yung free throws. Kung hindi ko na-shoot yun, 1-3 kami,” said the Tropang Giga big man.

“So at least ngayon 2-2. Hindi kami ganun kalubog talaga.”

Those two foul shots by Erram in the final two seconds clinched for TNT the 95-92 win against a hard-fighting Elasto Painters side at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, avoiding what could be a second straight loss and a sub-.500 mark for the team entering the New Year.

Now, it’s back to square one for the reigning Philippine Cup champion, which is off to rather rough start in their campaign for a second straight championship.

TNT's import situation had something to do with it, says Erram.

The Tropang Giga’s original pick McKenzie Moore is down with an injury, and had to take in substitute Aaron Fuller at the last minute in time for their game against Henry Walker and the Elasto Painters.

“Siyempre, may mga problema talaga sa team na hindi mo maiiwasan. Yung import namin ngayon lang dumating, nagpaparamdam pa lang,” said Erram.

“That caught us off guard, e. Kasi momentum na kami, tapos ganun ang mangyayari.”

Mikey Williams leads the way as TNT holds off Rain or Shine.

PHOTO: PBA Images

With TNT needing every help it can, Erram made sure to make his presence felt.

The 6-foot-8 center was perfect from the field, shooting 5-of-5 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the foul line, including the marginal baskets.

He also added nine rebounds and three assists.

“Kailangan mag step-up ang mga locals, hindi naman kailangan import lahat, e,” said the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year. “If may time na wala yung import sa loob ng court, kailangan kaming mga locals ang gumawa ng paraan.

“Dapat be accountable. Kailangan hindi kami aasa sa import. Kailangan alam naming yung ginagawa namin, alam namin yung role namin sa team, alam namin kung kailan kami mag step-up.”

That’s exactly what Poy did.

