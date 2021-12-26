Aaron Fuller or McKenzie Moore? TNT yet to make that decision

TNT coach Chot Reyes said the team still has to make a final decision on whether to go with Aaron Fuller or stay with original import McKenzie Moore for the remainder of the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup.

Fuller came in to replace the injured Moore and made his debut in the 95-92 victory over Rain or Shine on Sunday, but Reyes isn't closing the door on the import who played in TNT's first three games this conference.

“Mac is still here,” said Reyes, referring to Moore. “He is on injured reserve essentially. That’s the situation right now, and we are going to stay with that until we get a chance to make a decision.”

“But right now, we have both guys,” said Reyes.

Fuller scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his debut. The former NLEX import only got out of quarantine on the eve of the game and only had time to play with the TNT reserves on Sunday morning.

TNT interest in Fuller

Reyes also revealed that Fuller was one of the import options of TNT early on, but had commitments in Mexico where he played last month.

“That’s what prevented us from getting him in early in the first place because he was still playing in Mexico until the end of November so he can’t come in early enough. And you know how difficult it is to get imports here with visa issues and documentary requirements,” Reyes said.

“The good thing is he was in pretty good shape. But he went home to Arizona, came here, and then went into quarantine. He hasn’t been doing any cardio, no running, hasn’t even touched the basketball for at least a week until this morning.

“We did our little quick run through with some of our reserves. But other than that, the first time he saw the regular players was just today before he came,” said Reyes.

