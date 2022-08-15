Poy Erram summoned, faces P20K fine for flagrant foul 2 on Sangalang

POY Erram faces a fine of P20,000 for the flagrant foul 2 he committed against Ian Sangalang in Game 6 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series between Magnolia and TNT on Sunday night.

The TNT big man will be summoned by the Commissioner’s Office to explain his side on the incident that took place with a minute gone in the final quarter of the Tropang Giga's series-clinching 87-74 victory.

An F2 violation already carries an automatic P20,000 fine under league rules.

“Tignan natin kung ano ang sasabihin niya kaya pinatawag namin siya on Wednesday,” said Marcial, adding the PBA technical committee is already reviewing the incident.

Erram, however, insisted the contact wasn’t intentional on his part as Sangalang baited him while going for a shot under the Magnolia basket.

The airbone TNT big man’s elbow landed smack on the forehead of his Hotshots counterpart on his way down while trying to go for the ball.

“Hindi naman natin gusto 'yung nangyari. Pero yun talaga, hindi ko naman sinasadya. I’m going for the ball. Timing lang din yung ulo niya nakataas kasi paangat din siya, pababa yung kamay ko kaya yun tumama. Pero nothing is intentional,” said Erram.

The 6-foot-8 Erram extended his apology to Sangalang, who was left bloodied and played with a bandage on a boxer's cut on his forehead the rest of the way.

“Gusto kong mag-sorry. Hindi ko naman sinasadya, pero siyempre nakasakit ka ng tao. Kaya sorry,” he said. “Pero ganun talaga. Minsan ako rin ganun din ang nangyayari sa akin.”

Erram finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, and three assists before being ejected outright in the 87-74 win that clinced a third all-Filipino finals berth for the Tropang Giga.

