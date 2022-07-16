While focus is on young recruits, 'Kuya' Poy always ready to answer Gilas call

HOW quickly time flies.

It was only four years ago when Poy Erram made his debut for Gilas Pilipinas as part of the national team to the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.

Now he serves as the kuya of this young Gilas squad currently seeing action in the Fiba Asia Cup also in Jakarta.

“Ngayon ako na yung kuya,” said Erram, 33. “Puro bata na. Nung unang practice ko, walangya, ang hirap makipag-sabayan kasi ang bibilis, e.”

The 6-foot-8 Erram is the only current PBA player brought along by coach Chot Reyes to reinforce the team, although pro players such as Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Erram’s former TNT teammate RayRay Parks are also in the roster.

Erram was part of the second unit that rallied Gilas Pilipinas from a 22-point deficit against Lebanon in a comeback that fell a bit short as the Filipinos loss in their Asia Cup debut game, 95-80.

JP Erram, 33, is the only PBA player in the Gilas squad playing in the Fiba Asia Cup. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Meanwhile, he had six points in the game against India which the team won by a mile, 101-59.

As the senior statesman in a team that was formed in just a month’s time, Erram knows it’s still a long way to go for this Gilas side, some of whom are expected to make the roster for next year’s Fiba World Cup.

“Marami pang room for improvement sa team,” he said.

And while the emphasis is on the young ones for the World Cup, Erram said he’ll always be ready to don the national colors.

“I’m always available para sa bayan. Kung ano ang puwede kong itulong, tutulungan ko yung Gilas,” he said.

“Hindi ako maghe-hesitate everytime na gusto nila akong maglaro. Everytime nabibigyan ako ng chance para maglaro sa Gilas, blessing yun para sa akin, at sa family ko. At gusto ko makita ako ng mga anak ko na naglalaro ako wearing the national jersey.”

Gilas plays plays New Zealand on Sunday night as it cap its pool campaign in Group D.

